Burnley students helping youngsters in need

Students from Thomas Whitham Sixth Form are working to support a local charity that helps young people across Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.

Positive Action in the Community work on a number of projects that help people improve their emotional health and well-being, make positive choices, and improve their education and employment chances.

They also provide supported accommodation to homeless young people, support to adults and children affected by domestic violence and early support to families who are struggling to cope. It is this part that students are supporting through the Safe Space initiative.

Claire Bennett and Benjamin Peverley came into the Sixth Form to deliver an assembly and to kick start the project, which will run until Easter. Students will be making care packages of toiletries that will be used by young people who go to Safe Space needing accommodation.