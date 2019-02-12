Burnley student engineering design to be unveiled at county competition

A Burnley secondary school student will see one of her designs unveiled at an engineering event at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) jacket, designed by Krystyna Marshall, a Year 10 student from Sir John Thursby Community College, will be unveiled and displayed at UCLan’s Lancashire Science Festival.

The Primary Engineer and Secondary Engineer Leaders Award competition for Lancashire aims to encourage young people to look at the world around them and to find engineered solutions to common problems.

All entries are graded by engineers and selected entries from each participating school will be exhibited at the Leaders Awards ceremony in June hosted by UCLan. A prototype of Krystyna's entry from last year is currently being made by UCLan engineers.

UCLan Joint Institutional Lead Dr Lynne Livesey said: “UCLan is a centre of excellence for engineering and innovation and we are delighted to support the Primary Engineer and Secondary Engineer Leaders Award programme.

“Both Lancashire and the UK are facing a skills-gap in engineering and by 2020, one in five young people will need to become an engineer to make sure we have enough people trained in this area.

"Here at UCLan we want to support engineering in the region through education and business engagement and we are very much looking forward to seeing the competition entries later this year from the future engineers of Lancashire.”