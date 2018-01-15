Burnley school takes on equal opportunities mission

Championing equal opportunities, an inspiring Burnley school held a post-16 transition event with a difference.

The Rose School’s transition team hosted the special event to promote career opportunities for pupils with learning, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

It forms part of a mission led by Headteacher Mr Russ Bridge over the last three years to help its Year 10 and 11 pupils continue to bloom after leaving school.

Mr Bridge said: “Here at The Rose School, we make every effort to ensure that all our young people have a place of further education, apprenticeship or employment when they leave our school”.

The Post 16 event invited colleges and further education providers into school, together with Burnley BPRCVS, North Lancs Training Group and Calico Enterprises, which provided free support, advice and career planning to the pupils.

The dedicated transition team also provides one-to-one careers advice plus work experience opportunities, and even keeps in contact with former pupils and organises leavers’ workshops providing extra support.

Mr Bridge added: “We are determined that our young people are encouraged not only to fulfil their potential academically but even more that they have a career path that they enjoy which will make a significant difference to their futures.

“It is so important to prepare young people as early as possible for the transition from school to the world of work and adulthood.”