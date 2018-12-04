Burnley school celebrates outstanding Ofsted report and 70th anniversary

Pupils and staff at a Burnley school are enjoying a double celebration after it was rated "outstanding" by Ofsted.

Rockwood Nursery School, Kingsland Road, shined at an inspection on October 18th.

And the results were even more special because Rockwood is celebrating its 70th year as a Maintained Nursery School.

In her report, inspector Doris Bell called the leadership staff "inspirational" and said the school was a happy place with excellent teaching where children thrive.

Headteacher Faith Stringer said: "I am delighted we have once again been recognised as an 'outstanding' school. I am extremely thankful for our skilled Rockwood staff for providing outstanding opportunities for the children, including additional fantastic activities like the Forest School and Tatty Bumpkins.

"The school strove to continue to develop and support all the children and families, with outstanding staff and governors, and this had been recognised by the inspector."

Rockwood is now putting together a display of its history and planning celebrations for the summer term for its 70th anniversary. Please contact the school on 01282 426711 if you would like to contribute any old photographs to the display.