Burnley school celebrates all things British with special event

A Burnley school joined forces with politicians and a poet to explore the values underpinning life in modern Britain.

Barden Primary School hosted British Values Day on Friday, March 15th.

Mrs Holgate, headteacher, said: “All the staff and pupils worked incredibly hard and achieved some absolutely wonderful outcomes. We are proud at Barden to live and learn through British values and show mutual respect and tolerance for all.”

Pupils in Key Stage Two kicked off the event with a special assembly with published poet Matt Goodfellow, before creating their own poetry based on British values while Afrasiab Anwar MBE, chair of governors, presented a Building Bridges workshop to children in Year 5 and 6. Other classes posed questions to Burnley MP Julie Cooper and Burnley Mayor Coun. Charlie Briggs.

The halls were decorated in red, white and blue by the children, who enjoyed traditional fish and chips.

Key Stage One pupils explored British laws during a visit from the police while other classes drew portraits of the Queen, made the Royal Family tree, learnt about the values of democracy, individual liberty and freedom and baked delicious scones.

The day was concluded by Burnley Football Club’s mascot Bertie Bee, who celebrated with the whole school.