Imaginations took flight when representatives from Lancashire Hawks and Owls visited Springfield Community Primary School during a week of biology.

KS1 and 2 pupils met and held several birds and some were lucky enough to hold them.

Pupils show off their free bread samples from Warburtons. (s)

Also that week, Caroline Bond, of Warburtons Bakery, gave a whole-school assembly on healthy eating while Early Years and Year 1 pupils took home samples of bread.