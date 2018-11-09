Burnley pupils' poignant poppy display

Pupils from a Burnley primary school made a poignant display of poppies using recycled plastic bottles to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.



Each pupil at Park Hill School was given a poppy made by the Year 6 pupils to “plant” in a designated area of the school grounds.

Mr Ted Davidson from the Royal British Legion joined in with the planting.

The resulting display is a moving reminder of those who have given their lives in wars and conflicts.

The school will hold a special Remembrance Service this afternoon.