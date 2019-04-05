Burnley pupils celebrate Mother's Day with a wonderful afternoon tea

A Burnley school hosted a delicious afternoon tea to celebrate Mother's Day.

Pupils of St James' Lanehead Primary treated their mums to a wonderful spread of sandwiches, pastries and cakes, and gave them a daffodil to say thank you for all their love and support.

The remaining items were then donated to the local women's refuge.

Jade Bradley, school business manager, said: "As a mum myself I know how lovely I would feel to have the chance to sit down with my child and have afternoon tea and have that extra 1:1 time."

The children had made lovely Mother's Day cards.

Sarah Sheldon (parent) said: "It was a beautiful afternoon tea. A lot of work has clearly done into planning the day. It has been lovely. Thank you; very much appreciated".