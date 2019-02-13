Burnley primary school children reading and performing

Burnley primary school children are discovering the love of reading by performing stories they have learned in class.

Casterton Primary Academy children from Years 5 and 6 and Years 1 and 2 read to each other and performed stories.

As well as reading together, some pupils shared their own creative writing with pupils and the KS2 boys reading club set a competition to see how many books each class could read over the week, with prizes for the winning class.

Mrs Northey, Year 5/6 teacher and reading coordinator at the school in Thams Avenue, said “We wanted to celebrate our love of books during National Storytelling Week and it was fantastic to see all of the children so engaged and excited about reading with each other.

“Our reading ambassadors also helped to spend the money we raised at our last book fair by selecting new books for all year groups and they are now eagerly anticipating the new additions to our school library.”

Casterton is part of the Pendle Education Trust, a family of schools in East Lancashire sponsored by Nelson and Colne College, rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

It continues to grow and there are over 1,900 children within it at Pendle Primary Academy, Castercliff Primary Academy, Casterton Primary Academy, Colne Primet Academy and West Craven High School.

