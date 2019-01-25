Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe secondary schools' league table revealed - how did your school score?

Here are the results for schools in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores

1. Blessed Trinity RC College Ormerod Road, Burnley, BB10 3AA, Number of pupils: 1288, Progress 8 measure: -0.44, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 53%

2. Bowland High Riversmead, Clitheroe, BB7 4QS, Number of pupils: 566, Progress 8 measure: 0.34, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 72%

3. Clitheroe Royal Grammar School York Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2DJ, Number of pupils: 1290, Progress 8 measure: 0.62, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 98%

4. Colne Park High School Venables Avenue, Colne, BB8 7DP, Number of pupils: 1045, Progress 8 measure: -0.06, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 68%

