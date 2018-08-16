Burnley pair are A-mazing

Two Burnley students are celebrating picking up some excellent A-Level results.



Ruben Beck and Claudia McCormick gained top grades at St Mary's College, Blackburn, which has opened up to them a world of opportunity whether it be at university or in the work place.

Ruben

Ruben (18) attained an A* in English Literature and 2 As in biology and history.

He will be studying a BSc in Management also at the University of Manchester. His interest in this area has led from his mother growing a small local charity into a regional one across Lancashire and Greater Manchester. From a young age he saw the “techniques and processes she employed to develop the business and subsequently to help those who accessed her charities services to the fullest extent possible.”

Claudia (18) attained anA* in English Language, an A* in English Literature and an A in fine art. She will now take up a foundation degree in art at Manchester Metropolitan University.