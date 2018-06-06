Burnley headteacher responds to teacher's indecent images court appearance

The headteacher of a Burnley primary school has moved to reassure parents after one of her teachers pleaded guilty in court to possessing indecent images of children.



Related: Burnley primary school teacher found with child porn on computer



As revealed in the Burnley Express earlier today, Rosewood Primary School teacher Paul Fort pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates' Court to possessing 32 indecent photographs, including nine moving images, of children which police police had discovered on his laptop.

Burnley Magistrates' Court

Many parents of children at Rosewood took to social media to complain that they had not been informed by the school of Fort's court appearance.

Nerys Ditchburn-Hughes, headteacher at Rosewood, has just issued the following statement: "I am aware that a member of staff has appeared in court. I'd like to make it clear that none of these offences relate to pupils at our school. I can't comment further as the matter is still subject to the legal process."

The Bench adjourned the case until next month for an all options pre-sentence report.

Fort, of Westbourne Avenue South, Burnley, admitted two counts of possessing indecent photographs, last October 12th. He had no previous convictions.

Related: Burnley primary school teacher found with child porn on computer