Burnley College Sixth Form Centre tutor advises Government

A talented Tutor at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre has been using her expertise to advise a top Government committee on the future of policing.

Business Studies tutor Antonia Moran, who specialises in delivering the Law modules on the course, travelled to Westminster to appear before the Home Affairs Select Committee inquiry, chaired by Yvette Cooper, exploring barriers to innovation and reform within the police service.

She said: “The committee were looking at the culture and skillset within the police service; how resources are managed; communications and how to retain talented officers. Their findings will feed into a wider inquiry and be used to advise Government going forward.”

Antonia’s experience as a former police officer makes her the ideal candidate to take part in the inquiry – and teach A-Level students at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

After graduating with a BA Hons degree in Business from one of the UK’s top universities, Durham, Antonia worked in research before joining the police service at the age of 28.

“I saw an opportunity to take part in the Police Now programme for graduates, bringing new skills and people from different backgrounds into policing. I worked as a uniformed police officer in a challenging community in Tottenham for two years: it was an opportunity to use my practical skills and really make a difference in the neighbourhood. I also applied to become a trainee detective and did six months working with the victims of domestic abuse.”

Antonia is now using the knowledge gathered during her time in the police service to help Burnley College Sixth Form students take a step nearer their dream career.

“Helping students to shape their own futures is a great honour. I’m passionate about the subjects I teach and it’s great to be able to pass on some of that enthusiasm to a new generation.

“It was a great honour to be invited to take part in the inquiry at Portcullis House: it was very formal and intense and I hope that I’ve helped to shape the future of policing with my input.”

