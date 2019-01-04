Burnley College Sixth Form Centre student takes on top European gamers in Sweden

A computer science student from Burnley College Sixth Form Centre has tested his computer gaming skills to the limit against some of the top players across Europe in a Big Brother-style contest filmed in Sweden.

Adam Eccles (18), from Burnley, was among a handful of elite gamers to take part in Gamerz, the world’s first live esports reality series, spending 11 days in a Big Brother house.

He was filmed 24 hours a day and took part in tough physical challenges, such as paintballing, wrestling and jumping into an ice-cold lake, as well as testing his computer games skills.

During his time in the house, former Blessed Trinity RC College pupil Adam took part in online Counter Strike tournaments with his team-mates who came from across Europe.

The A-Level student said: “I heard about the show from the gaming community and decided to apply as the winner’s prize was a contract with a top esports company and a chance to really make a name for myself in the industry.

“I’ve been passionate about computer games since I was a child, playing FIFA and would like to make my career in the esports industry. My course is really helping me towards my goal by giving me a great insight into the wider industry and how complex games are designed and built.

"I’m hoping that my experience, alongside the skills I’m developing at college will help me beat off the competition and earn a contract with one of the world’s leading firms, competing against the industry’s top players in tournaments with prizes worth up to £1 million.”

Adam trains up to six days a week in Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournaments and leagues, alongside his computer science studies, in which he specialises in software development, under the tuition of industry experts with a wealth of knowledge to share.

Adam is also part of a thriving esports community at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, whose 25-plus dedicated members compete against teams from other colleges across the United Kingdom in the British Esports Championships.

Adam Walker, Extra-Curricular Activities Co-ordinator at college, said: “This is our first season in the championships and we’re enjoying the experience so far, picking up some great tips from our competitors and improving our skills and tactics each week.

"We’re planning trips out to clubs and conventions for the gamers, including a group heading to the E3 Conference in California, the world’s biggest gaming convention.

“At Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, we recognise the importance of extra-curricular activities in helping students to learn outside the classroom. The esports community is a great way for students from a variety of subjects, both Advanced Vocational and A-Level, to share their passion for gaming and to make new friends.”