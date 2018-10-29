Burnley College open day gives chance to explore world class facilities

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre is offering pupils who are planning their next steps after GCSEs the opportunity to discuss their options with professional advisers and explore the college environment.



On Thursday, November 8th, between 5-30pm and 8pm, potential students and their families are invited to the College, ranked Outstanding by OFSTED, to:

Meet tutors, support staff and current students;

Explore their options for A Levels, vocational programmes or Themis apprenticeships;

Find out more about life at college, including extra-curricular activities;

Take part in activities to help you choose the subjects or study programme for you;

Tour the £80m. campus to get a taste for its high-tech learning spaces, science labs, award-winning sports facilities and engineering and construction workshops;

Access advice and guidance on our free transport scheme, additional learning support and financial support.

Principal Karen Buchanan said: “We’re passionate about ensuring each and every young person receives the support and guidance they need to find the right route for them after GCSEs. It is always a pleasure to welcome them into College where they realise the wealth of opportunity that awaits them.

“We would always encourage students taking their GCSEs next summer to have a look around college and see how it differs from the school environment, from the innovative approach to learning, facilities and extra-curricular activities.

“Our open events are the ideal opportunity to share our ethos with the community and welcome new students, parents and guardians into the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre family.”

There is a further open event on Thursday January 17th, between 5-30pm and 8pm. To secure a space at the November or January event, visit www.burnley,ac.uk/events. A Themis apprenticeship careers event will be held on Wednesday January 30th, 5-30pm to 8pm.

For more information, email s.services@burnley.ac.uk or call 01282 733373.