BookTrust donates free books to Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College to help boost literary

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College have received 40 new books in a free book pack from the BookTrust.

The college, which uses the Accelerated Reader Programme to promote literacy, received six copies of five different future classic fiction books, which are ideal for group reading and reading with friends.

“We have found that our students really enjoy being able to read a book at the same time as their friends are reading it. This encourages them to talk about the book, discussing themes and characters, and to develop a long-term love of reading,” said librarian Beverly Halstead.

“The BookTrust have also sent us a further selection of amazing new fiction and non-fiction books.

“It’s exciting for our students to have the opportunity to read these new books and they are a most welcome addition to our library.”

BookTrust is the largest children’s reading charity which promotes individual reading and reading with families.