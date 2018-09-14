BFGs and Twits help Cliviger school mark Roald Dahl Day

Big Friendly Giants, Twits and Fantastic Foxes took over a village primary school which held a Roald Dahl day.

St John’s Primary School, Cliviger, celebrated the nationwide Roald Dahl Day which has helped a new generation of readers become familiar with the work of the famous children’s author.

Rob Klee, deputy headteacher, said: “We held a Roald Dahl celebration at school where all pupils and staff dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl character and took part in activities.

“These ranged from decorating buns, making marvellous potions and performing extracts from his stories.”