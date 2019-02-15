Barnoldswick mum calling for more ADHD support in schools

A Barnoldswick mum is calling for greater access to specialised support in schools for higher functioning children with ADHD.

Rebecca Robinson must travel 20 miles from Pendle to Rawtenstall everyday to take her son to school - despite the journey aggravating 10-year-old Denny's condition.

Rebecca and Denny, who suffers anxiety and travel sickness because of the 20 mile journey he makes to school twice a day. (s)

But the family has no other choice because he cannot get a place at a specialised school which offers the right level of support in Burnley or Pendle. Denny suffers a behavioural condition called attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

Rebecca said: "I don't want to shame mainstream schools because they are good but they're not capable of taking him on."

Denny requires a smaller classroom with more teaching assistants, she added, but mainstream schools in the area cannot fund his place because of his special needs.

The Government currently pays for the family to take taxis to Rawtenstall but Rebecca believes it would be better if mainstream schools had annexes offering specialised support.

"It's hard going there everyday because causes so much stress," she said.

"I'm having to miss work and Denny's missing school when the taxis don't turn up."

"He suffers with social anxiety; he can't socialise.

"Ridgewood Community High School is a specialised school in Burnley but they can't take him because he doesn't fit the criteria. They only support pupils with lower functioning than Denny.

"Pendle Vale College in Nelson caters for physical and learning disabilities but not ADHD or oppositional defiance disorder (ODD).

"His current school is fantastic and he's making amazing progress in a short time. But he has a lot of anxiety because he wants to go to school but he gets really bad travel sickness. It's a long way for a child. It's a worry for us both because we don't know what is going to happen. He comes home white. He needs a school like that but one that's closer to home.

"We've had some brilliant support from ADHD North West. But the system needs shaking up because it's out of order. I'm not the only one struggling with this issue.

"Children are being let down. It's not fair on them. They shouldn't have to come home crying and feeling hopeless."