Axe poised to fall on troubled Burnley school

A troubled Burnley high school is set to close after councillors said they were left with "no other option".

Lancashire County Council's Cabinet has agreed to issue statutory notice of its proposal to close Hameldon Community College, opened just 11 years ago as part of the £250m. Building Schools For The Future programme .

Once the statutory notice has been published, there will be a four-week period during which representations can be made about the proposals.

The proposal, if it goes ahead, means that the school would close with effect from August 31st, 2018.

County Coun. Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: "I'd like to reassure everyone that all views we received during the consultation were considered very carefully, before the decision was taken to move to the next stage of the process.

"Unfortunately, the suggestions we received during the consultation are not viable, so we have no other option. Our paramount concern is always to provide the best education we can for all young people."

The consultation period and discussion with the local community ran from Monday, September 11th until Friday, October 20th.

A consultation event, attended by education officers from the county council, was also held to give parents, staff and other interested parties the chance to ask questions and express their views.

If Hameldon does close, students in years seven to nine will move to other schools and current year 10 students will be given the chance to remain there until July, 2019 to complete their GCSEs.

The final decision will be taken about the proposal in March 2018.

The school opened in September, 2006 when the former Ivy Bank and Habergham High schools were merged.

Hameldon has enjoyed mixed fortunes, and in 2007 was placed into special measures by Ofsted.

Marked improvements were noted in 2009 when the school was taken out of special measures but in 2013 it was identified as having serious weaknesses by Ofsted.

Since then, dwindling student numbers have seen the school with now just 331 students in its £22m. building in Coal Clough Lane.