A taste of the East comes to Burnley uni campus

Burnley youngsters and their parents have been given a taste of the East thanks to the University of Central Lancashire’s Confucius Institute.

The first China Activity Day, held at UCLan Burnley Campus, saw children and their parents take part in a variety of colourful and hands-on activities.

The event

In conjunction with the Children’s University, the session saw children learn some basic Chinese greetings and numbers. They also tried their hand at Chinese calligraphy; Chinese brush painting and they made Chinese paper lanterns.

Other highlights included taking part in a Tai Chi exercise class and Chinese dance session.

Professor Hong Liang, Chinese Director of UCLan Confucius Institute, said: “It was a fantastic event and I’m delighted the children and their parents enjoyed it as much as we did. Youngsters are fascinated by Chinese language and culture so to bring this to Burnley for the first time was great.

"The reaction was so good that we’re hoping to return and develop our links with the local schools.”

Laura Grigsby, from the Children’s University, added: “It was great to work in partnership with UCLan Confucius Institute to give our Children’s University students and their families this great experience.

"Lancashire Children’s University is currently running in 13 schools across Burnley, supporting nearly 2,500 young people. If you would like to find out more about Children’s University then please get in touch at laurag@seftonebp.co.uk”