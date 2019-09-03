Education boss calls on Burnley parents to get school applications in on time or risk losing out

An education chief has called on parents in Burnley and Padiham to make sure they apply for a school place for their child in plenty of time if they are due to start in 2020.

The appeal came from Debbie Ormerod who is Lancashire County Council's School Admissions and Fast Access Manager a day after online applications for school places went live.

In the first day alone around 600 parents applied for a school place for their child online, which is now the preferred method of 95 per cent of people in the county.

And while the deadline may seem a way off, Debbie is urging parents to complete their applications as soon as possible.

She said: "Many believe that it we operate the system on 'first come, first served' basis but that is not true.

"But it is vital that all parents get their applications in on time. If they leave it until after the deadline they will have to accept whatever school is offered to them and if they aren't happy with it it means going to appeal.

"The simplest and easiest thing to do is to get your application in now. It is a very simple process."

Applications opened yesterday and the national closing dates are October 31st for secondary schools, and January 15th, 2020, for primary schools.

Parents are given three choices in order of preference and Debbie urged them to use these choices adding: "It won't strengthen their application if they put the same school for each of the choices or if they leave the second and third choices blank."

Debbie also advised parents to visit the schools they are considering choosing for their children.

She said: "We would encourage parents to go along and visit schools themselves to get an idea of what the school is like and what it has to offer.

"Very often people can be influenced by the reputation of a school or what others say but it is always preferable to visit the school and make your own decision."

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools, where you'll find all the information you need.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707.