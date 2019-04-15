Eco-friendly soap-maker donates £1,000-worth of soap to Calico Group in Burnley

An independent vegan soap-making business has made a generous donation of over £1,000-worth of soap bars to Calico Homeless and Refuge Centres.

Friendly Soap have donated countless off-cuts, which are created when the soap is cut into shape to be sold, to SafeNet Domestic Abuse Support Services, Acorn Recovery Projects, Gateway, Valley Street Community Centre, and various other Calico Group services in Burnley.

Eco-soap.

An eco-friendly soap-maker whose products are suitable for residents with additional skin-care needs, Friendly Soap have offered to make regular donations of surplus stock to the Calico Group so as to ensure the handmade soap bars - which are vegan, ethically-produced, and cruelty-free - are put to good use.

“It can be so easy to take things for granted, such as having the right products available to meet basic hygiene needs, yet often, when people come to us, they arrive with no possessions," said Alicia Foley, Community Involvement Manager at Calico Homes. “By receiving this type and volume of donation, it enables us to really help those who need it the most.”

Geoff Kerouac, co-director of Friendly Soap, added: “We are passionate about being an eco-friendly company and 100% committed to our ‘zero waste’ ethos [so] when a member of staff mentioned that The Calico Group run refuges, homeless, and community centres across Lancashire, we knew that we could help by donating.

“What may seem like a small act for us can actually make a big difference to other people’s lives," Geoff added. "Also, when people are experiencing difficulties in life, it’s good for them to have something nice to look forward.”