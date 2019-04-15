Easter activities at Burnley's Weavers' Triangle

An exciting glimpse into Burnley's proud industrial past is on offer to the public at the historic Weavers' Triangle this Easter.

Easter Sunday will see an open day at the engine house at Wiseman Street Mill. The engine will be on view between 2 and 4pm with no admission charge, although donations to the Heritage Trust for the North West who own the engine house are appreciated.

The steam engine was installed in 1887 during the rebuilding of the mill following a fire. It is now operated by electricity after the boiler was removed when the mill closed in 1979.

Also on Easter Day there will be a tour of the Weavers’ Triangle led by local historian and Burnley Express columnist Roger Frost, which starts at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre on Manchester Road at 2-15 pm and lasts about an hour, ending at the engine house.

This will be a good opportunity to find out about the history of the area and the changes that have taken place in recent years.

The Visitor Centre itself is open between 2 and 4pm from Saturday to Tuesday each week.