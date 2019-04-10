East Lancashire Newspapers is proud to announce it Educations Awards 2019

East Lancashire Newspapers are proud to announce its eighth Education Awards.

These awards will celebrate primary and secondary education across East Lancashire.

Sponsored by VEKA.

Sponsored by Burnley College and VEKA.

The awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

There are fourteen categories...

Sponsored by Burnley College.

- Primary School of the Year Award

- Secondary School of the Year Award

- Inspirational Teaching Award

- Primary Pupil of the Year Award

- Secondary Pupil of the Year Award

- Health & Wellbeing Award

- Sports Achievement Award

- Sustainable School Award

- Unsung Hero Award and Career Aspiration Award

- School Trips Award

- Creative Arts

- Headteacher of the Year Award

- Young Scientist/Engineer Award

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see on these pages.

We are inviting our readers to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

Our Editor Chris Daggett said: “East Lancashire Newspapers is delighted to unveil our eighth education awards.

To nominate a school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier.

Simply email your nomination to competitions@eastlancsnews.co.uk or visit www.eastlancseducationawards.co.uk

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating, explain in no more than 250 words why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 24th May 9am.

The awards presentation evening will be at the Burnley College on Monday 24th June.