East Lancashire Masonic Charity's £4,500 donation to ELHT charity appeal

Kickstarting the ELHT&Me Million Pound Appeal, the East Lancashire Masonic Charity has made a very generous donation of over £4,500 to fund healthcare provision in East Lancashire not covered by the NHS.

Made as part of the groundbreaking fundraising appeal launched by the East Lancashire Hospitals Trust's charity, ELHT&Me last week, the £4,650 donation will go towards video conferencing equipment to assist 16-to-21-year-olds with mental health needs who require quick access to professional support regardless of their location.

Presented by David Lightbrown, Chairman of the ELMC Committee of Benevolence and member of the Grants Committee, the cheque kickstarts the Million Pound Appeal, launched in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

"The East Lancashire Masonic Charity is privileged to be one of the first donors to the ELHT&Me Million Pound Appeal, which will undoubtedly enhance support and quality of care for patients across our region," read a comment from the ELMC. "We look forward to continuing working with ELHT&Me with their fundraising and community objectives through this appeal and beyond."

Since the formation of its Community Grant Committee, the ELMC has donated well over £500,000 to local charities on top of their charity work on a national scale, which each year gives a grant to 245 hospices. Last year the charity donated over £17m to non-Masonic causes.

To make your own donation to the Million Pound Appeal, head to https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/elhtcf/thankyous.