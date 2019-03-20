East Lancashire leisure partnership shortlisted for national award

Burnley Leisure, along with partners from the other East Lancashire leisure trusts and Ribble Valley Borough Council, has been shortlisted for the Strategic Partnership Award at the nationally renowned Community Leisure UK annual awards.

The consortium has been recognised for successfully combining the strengths and experiences of all five partner organisations from CEO level to front-line deliverers, to make a big difference in communities across East Lancashire.

Since 2016, through integration and collaboration, the partnership has created and delivered the Up & Active service, which has transformed tens of thousands of lives.

The joint services provide residents, many of whom who are often inactive and living with one or more life limiting long-term conditions, with the opportunity to significantly improve their lifestyle.

The partnership works to understand, motivate and inspire individuals and communities to become more active in order to improve health outcomes.

Gerard Vinton, chief executive of Burnley Leisure, was delighted that the scheme had been recognised.

He said: “We have a refreshing and deep rooted approach to partnership in East Lancashire, with the Up & Active initiative another great example of our collaborative commitment to local communities.

“We’re passionate about encouraging and supporting physical activity and I’m delighted that we’ve been recognised for the wonderful work that’s happening in Burnley and neighbouring boroughs.

"We have a great team and they deserve a huge amount of credit for how they support local people.”

The Community Leisure UK National Awards will take place on May 22nd at the Lowry Theatre, Manchester.