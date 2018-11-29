Early hours Burnley bar could be stripped of licence after police demand review

A popular Burnley town centre bar could be stripped of its licence after police demanded a review following a “disproportionately high number of reported incidents of crime and disorder” at the venue.

Blu Bar in Cow Lane, which has a 24 hour licence, has seen 53 reported incidents this year alone, according to police.

Burnley Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to review the licence.

There have been 23 public order calls, 11 assaults, five relating to vulnerability, two assaults on police officers, one affray, and one drugs-related call.

A report to the committee states: “In addition, the protection of children from harm objective is being undermined given a recent revelation that a 17-year-old was arrested working the premises, along with underage children being admitted entry to the club.

“Concerns relate to all times the premises is trading. However, there are specific concerns in relation to the running of the premises after 6am when there is a noticeable increase in incidents of crime and disorder which can be associated with the premises.

“After this time most of the incidents can be described as alcohol-related involving drunken people.”

Sgt Gary Hennighan said: “The venue offers irresponsible drinks promotions which I suspect contribute to the number of incidents that take place at the premises.

"The club actively promotes a 'Limitless' offer on social media between 1am and 4am where customers can drink unlimited premium alcohol for £10.

"In addition to this, the club actively promotes 'Afterhours' with free entry and double up all night between 4am and 6am."