Earby drink-driver admits switching seats with passenger when stopped by police

A shift worker caught twice the drink-drive limit late at night had swapped seats with his passenger, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates heard how Callum Beaty's car was pulled over at 11.30pm, after police believed it was being driven slightly in excess of the speed limit. It had crossed over, erratically, onto the other side of the road. A woman was in the driver's seat.

Miss Beth Pilling, prosecuting, said: "When police arrived, he did eventually say he had swapped seats with the passenger. There were three passengers in the vehicle."

The defendant blew 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Mr David Leach, defending Beaty, who works at ELE Advanced Technologies Ltd in Colne, told the hearing: "He is normally a good, law-abiding, productive member of society with a good job."

He had gone out intending to stay in Trawden at a friend's house and then suddenly made a decision to drive. The defendant apologised.

The solicitor continued: "There was a futile attempt, a folly, in the front of the vehicle, which ended at the roadside. Everybody confirmed the female wasn't the driver at the time."

The defendant, of Water Street in Earby, admitted drink-driving on Skipton Road in Foulridge on February 7th. He was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, and was banned for 18 months.