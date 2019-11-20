Dynamic couple aim to showcase Burnley's undiscovered artistic talent in exciting new project

An exciting new project, that aims to showcase the wealth of undiscovered artistic talent that Burnley has to offer, will launch at the end of this month.

The Platform Project is the brainchild of Cain Bramley and Natalie George who have a vision to create an artistic hub that will give local and established artists a chance to showcase their work and also provide the public with a the opportunity to see it.

Based at the couple's business, Creative Arts Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery in St James Street, the project is subject to a council regeneration and heritage action, funding scheme, aimed to increase creativity and culture.

It was announced in September that a neglected area of Burnley town centre looks set to be transformed with a massive cash injection from the Government.

Burnley is one of 69 towns and cities in the UK to receive a slice of £95M from the Government to fund projects aimed at breathing new life into empty buildings. It is among 14 towns that will share the £18.7M allocated to the North West.

Although the exact amount allocated to Burnley will not be announced until January, following the submission of detailed proposals, the money from the Historic High Street fund will be used to revitalise lower St James Street.

Natalie said: "We are delighted to be included in this larger scale plan to change the way people engage and participate in artworks.

"With that in mind we have decided to run The Platform Project to showcase local visual and sonic arts.

"This free to all project aims to promote public access and exposure to the arts. It will also be an introduction to our refurbished venue and a chance to become a member.

"Our main goal is to create an epicentre where art that may not be considered to be the ‘norm’ or traditional in nature has a chance to thrive and prosper.

"Our end objective being to create a springboard to local talent to reach larger audience in the North West, nationally and globally, encouraging our artists to dream big.

"We think that for too long Burnley artists have lacked this advocacy and are excited to fill the void."

Cain studied at Burnley college and UCLAN gaining a BTEC & BA degree in Sonic Arts before going on to work as a graphic artist and self employed custom motorcycle painter and airbrush portrait artist.

He has won awards for his paintwork and tattoos which have also featured in national magazines.

He decided to open the studio and gallery with Natalie, his partner and business manager, last year.

Both have lived in Burnley all their lives and have always been a part of the town’s creative subcultures and so had a readymade network of people craving for an outlet for their art.

Next weekend's event, which runs on Friday and Saturday November 29th and 30th, will provide a platform for local artists, musicians, makers and creators and will include live music, spoken word and open mike performances, art exhibitions and workshops and artistic networking opportunities in an open minded, inclusive environment.

For more information about the event please go to Creative Arts -Tattoo and Art Gallery on facebook.