Duo in court charged with supplying drugs in Burnley

Two people appeared before Burnley magistrates, charged with committing supply-related drugs offences in the town.

Stacey McKay (29) and Mark Rivers (33) both face 11 counts of possessing Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, including allegations involving ethylphenidate, methiopropamine and tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC.

The pair are also accused of acquiring/using criminal property -cash and jewellery. All the alleged offences are said to have taken on April 26th last year.

The defendants, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, did not indicate any pleas and were told to attend a pre -trial preparation hearing at Burnley Crown Court, on Monday, April 15th.