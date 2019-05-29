Drunken Burnley man was arrested in early hours of the morning after row with his partner, court told

A drunken man was arrested after shouting at two people, and also his partner, in the street, a court heard.

Stefan O'Neill was detained in the early hours after a domestic row, when somebody called the police.

The 30-year-old had been taken away from the scene by officers, but went back, Burnley magistrates were told.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested at about 4am.

She told the hearing:"There had been two previous calls earlier in the day because of the defendant's behaviour.

"He was seen shouting at a male and female in the street and also shouting at his partner who wouldn't let him back in the property, it seems."

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the court there had been some issues at home, there had been an argument and someone - not his partner- called the police.

The solicitor said: "In fact, they drove him out of the area and dropped him off at a friend's.

"After a period of time, he accepts he went back and that was his mistake. He accepts he was on the street and he was shouting."

Mr Williams, who said O'Neill was on benefits, added:" He can only apologise for the error of judgement. There have not been any problems since. He apologises unconditionally."

The defendant, of Dane Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Dane Street, on Sunday, May 12th. He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge.