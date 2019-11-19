Drunken Burnley man threatened police with violence after he was arrested for trouble he did not cause, court told

A drunken man threatened the police with violence after he got arrested over trouble he didn’t cause, a court heard.

Darren Fishwick told officers 'Let’s go for it. I will take you outside,' before lunging at them.

Burnley magistrates were told how 39-year-old Fishwick has 18 offences on his record, four of them for being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Richard Greenhough, prosecuting, said police were called at around 9-30pm to an address, which the defendant was at. He was with others and all of them were very drunk.

Fishwick came outside as officers were trying to find out what had happened. He was abusive and loud, was swaying from side to side and smelled strongly of alcohol.

The defendant’s speech was slurred, he became belligerent and was asked to stay at the location.

Mr Greenhough continued: "He tried to walk away on a couple of occasions.

"A decision was made to detain him. He was put in the rear of a police van and whilst en route to the van he was again abusive towards the officers.

"He had to be restrained but then a decision was made to release the defendant, to allow him on his way. but he became extremely abusive and offered violence towards the officers.”

Mr John Rusius, defending Fishwick, told the hearing he was at a friend’s house, there was an altercation between two females and police were called.

The solicitor continued: " The police, on arrival, seemed to think he might be something to do with it.

"Friends confirmed that was not the case but police seemed to want to detain him."

Mr Rusius said: "Police took the two females, who were guilty of the offence, and sought to arrest Mr Fishwick, which he wasn’t too happy about.”

The defendant, of Kime Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Holmes Street, in the town, on October 28th. He was fined £40, with £85 costs and must pay a £32 victim surcharge.



