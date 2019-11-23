Drunken Burnley man kicked police officer in groin as attempt made to arrest him court told

A drunken man, who assaulted a police officer, kicked him in the groin, leaving him in pain and upset, a court heard.

Kristian Keenan (27), who has 48 offences on his record, struck after he had been abusive and has been walking into oncoming traffic. He had ended up being arrested and handcuffed.

The officer said in a statement: " I do not believe myself or any other police officer should be assaulted whilst carrying out their duties."

Mr Richard Greenhough, prosecuting, told Burnley Magistrates police approached the defendant, who was unsteady on his feet, had glazed eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. He started being abusive and was detained.

Mr Greenhough continued: " He started to resist and as he was being taken to the police van he extended his leg down to the pavement and kicked the officer in the groin with the sole of his foot.

"The officer immediately felt pain to his groin and the defendant continued to kick out towards him and his colleagues. He was put in leg straps to stop him from kicking any further."

Keenan’s solicitor, Mr Duncan Nightingale, told the hearing: " The defendant does have mental health issues. He self- harms on a regular basis.”

The defendant, of Mitre Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Active Way and assault by beating of an emergency worker, in Burnley on November 2nd and committing a further offence whilst subject to a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was given a 12-month community order, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and a 20- day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also fined £20 and must pay £50 compensation.