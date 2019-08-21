Drunk single dad who hit Burnley pub manager twice and ripped treasured necklace from her lands in court

A drunk single dad hit a Worsthorne pub manager twice and ripped a treasured necklace from her in a sustained attack after he was barred, a court heard.

Lee Anthony Barrett (33) punched his victim in the face, busting her lip, and also struck her in the chest in the early hours trouble at The Thornton Arms.

Last orders had been called and the manager had become aware he had been goading a friend of hers, had sworn at her and had asked: '"Who do you think you are?''

Burnley magistrates were told the victim approached the defendant, told him to leave and tried to usher him out, but he appeared intent on getting back in.

She moved him outside and told him he was now barred. Barrett then asked her the same question, again accompanied by an expletive and followed it up with: "I don’t have to listen to you."

Barrett hit the victim in the face and was demanding to speak to the landlady’s husband.

He was swinging his fists about, still shouting and connected with the manager's chest area, which pulled at her top and ripped off her necklace.

Mrs Philippa White, prosecuting, told the hearing: "He was still angry and shouting and still swinging his fists around and wanting to speak to the landlady’s husband.

"The landlady’s husband came out and he ( Barrett) calmed down and walked away from the public house.”

The prosecutor said the victim suffered an injury to her lip which was sore and a little bit bloody and she had soreness to her chest. The necklace, which she had had over 20 years and which was of great sentimental value to her, couldn’t be repaired.

Mrs White went on: "She was shocked and appalled at the defendant’s behaviour.

"She says there was no reason for him to launch such an attack on her. She was simply trying to do her job.

"She has been involved in hospitality, in pubs and bars, for 20 years and has never experienced such a level of violence and she was genuinely scared of the defendant and his behaviour towards her.”

The prosecutor added:”The defendant did send a message to her over social media apologising for his behaviour.

"She didn’t reply.”

Mr David Lawson, defending Barrett, said when he was interviewed, he was thoroughly disgusted with his actions and offered his apologies.

Barrett, who had a record for assault, caught the victim's face with his fists when he was flailing his arms and he pushed her back when she was pushing him away fairly forcefully, as was her right.

Mr Lawson told the court: " He is thoroughly disgusted with his actions and there is no excuse whatsoever.

"He accepts also he has to curtail his drinking and accepts In the cold light of day this has made him look at his actions. He is a single parent, has had time to reflect and doesn’t want to set that example"

Mr Lawson added: " He assures me binge drinking is something of the past. He is geninuely remorseful.”

Barrett, who is on benefits, admitted assault by beating on June 22nd. The defendant, of Fir Street, Burnley, was fined £233, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was ordered to pay the victim a total of £375 compensation.