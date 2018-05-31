Drunk had 82 offences on his record

A drunk constantly knocked on a house door, shouting about a fight, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told how 50-year-old Darren Bannister swore at police, was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

Bannister, who has 82 offences on his record, was recently made subject to a community order with an alcohol treatment programme.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Bannister had been worried about his children and had gone round to the property to try and speak to someone.

The solicitor said: "He does accept he was knocking on the door. "

He spent some time in custody. It was a foolish thing to do and he apologises."

Bannister, of Clare Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Accrington Road in the town, on Wednesday, May 9th.

The Bench, who said the defendant was doing well on the community order, gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £40 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.