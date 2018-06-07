Drunk Burnley woman abuses police in late-night A&E visit

A drunk woman who caused trouble at Burnley General Hospital swore at police in front of a young child, a court has heard.

Izzibelle Wilkinson (26) had gone to the urgent care department at 4am after suffering a black eye, but staff refused to see her because of her behaviour. She was shouting, became abusive, and told officers: "Don't you arrest me. I hate cops." She refused to calm down and said: "I need to see a psychiatrist."

The town's magistrates were told how Wilkinson was arrested after becoming aggressive and cannabis was found on her. She is now in hospital under the Mental Health Act and is on medication.

The defendant, who has previous offences for battery and police assault, admitted being drunk and disorderly and possessing cannabis on March 18th. Wilkinson, of Nightingale Crescent in Burnley, was given a two-year conditional discharge and was told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said Wilkinson was sectioned under the Mental Health Act in April and the order was due for review.

The solicitor continued: "These offences pre-date the hospital order. It would appear this was the final straw for somebody who desperately needed help and wasn't receiving it."

Mr Frazer told the hearing: "On this occasion, she presented herself at hospital with a black eye. She had been assaulted in town. She has been making complaints to the police on various occasions that people had tried to do her harm but unfortunately these people caught up with her before the police did."