Drunk and injured builder lands in court after making 'highly inappropriate' comments during night-time trouble in Clitheroe

A drunk and injured bridge builder made a 'highly inappropriate' remark to a policewoman after trouble in Clitheroe, a court heard.

Gary Place yelled the comment, which was heard by three women sitting on a bench close by, on Market Place.

Police had decided to take him home and the 34-year-old had been struggling, waving his arms around and shouting aggressively towards the female officer.

The night out has now cost Place almost £600, after he was fined £461, with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Burnley magistrates were told police had been called to reports of two men fighting outside the White Lion Hotel, at about 1-10am. Place was pointed out as the aggressor and an officer walked over to a taxi, opened the door and told him to get out.

Mrs Tracey Yates, prosecuting, said the defendant stumbled out, with blood coming from his mouth and his t-shirt ripped.

She continued: " His breath smelled of alcohol.

"He was asked repeatedly what had happened, swore repeatedly and refused to tell him how he had been injured and what had gone on.”

Police decided to take him home.

The defendant had 20 offences on his record and was subject to a crown court suspended jail term for affray.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, told the court Place was a bridge builder currently working in Scotland and taking home about £3,000 a month. He was also an engineer, groundworker and plant operator.

The solicitor continued: " He tells me he was not the initial instigator of the incident.

"He had returned back to Lancashire, after two weeks working away and had gone out for the evening with his girlfriend.

"Whilst out, he came across a group of men of similar age, who for some reason, have a long-standing grievance against him. He was confronted by one of them, who instigated the altercation and three, possibly four, other males joined in against him.

“ When police arrived on the scene, he quite clearly was injured and he was upset and he made his displeasure known. It would have been better had he not. He accepts he should have kept this mouth shut, but he didn’t and asks me to apologise to the officers concerned.

"He used highly inappropriate words and phrases.”

The defendant, of Bunkers Hill Close, Blackburn, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Market Place, Clitheroe, on October 11th.