Drugs and a weapon found in vehicles stopped by Burnley police after patrols stepped up on danger road

Police have stepped up patrols in a dangerous road in Burnley, which was the scene of a recent crash fatality and two more serious accidents.

And drugs and a weapon were found in one of the cars officers searched in the Colne Road area.

The items were found in a Volkswagen Golf which was pulled over after it was spotted being driven in an anti social manner.

After detecting the smell of cannabis inside the car the driver handed over a small snap bag and, after a thorough search of the vehicle, knuckledusters were found. The driver will be dealt with at a later date by officers.

A BMW 4 series that failed to stop for police was seized by officers after they discovered the driver had no insurance.

The driver ran off but a spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said further inquiries would be carried out to find the culprit.

Local politicians have called for a higher police presence and appealed for young drivers to curb their speed following the death of a a 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in an Audi, which collided with a coach and car in the Reedley area of Colne Road in November.

Two more serious accidents took place on the same road just days later, prompting long-held fears in the local community that even fatal accidents were not deterring the mainly young drivers who are regularly witnessed speeding through the area.