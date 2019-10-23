Drivers stopped in their tracks as police carry out speed checks on busy Burnley road

Police have carried out speed checks on one of Burnley's busiest roads today.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team were involved in carrying out the checks on Colne Road in response to complaints about speeding in the area from the public.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said the results had been 'positive' and a number of vehicles had been stopped and warned about the dangers of exceeding the 30mph limit.

The spokesman added they were also fully aware of drivers warning on-coming vehicles of their presence and they wished to thank them for doing this.

The spokesman added: "This assists us in lowering speeds on the roads and saves lives."