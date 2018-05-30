Driver has lucky escape after large stone thrown at car

Police have launched an appeal for information after a large piece of stone was thrown at a car on a busy road.

The shocking incident happened on Gisburn Road in Barrowford as the car approached the White Bear pub at around 4-30pm on Sunday.

As the female driver approached the pedestrian crossing the stone hit her car leaving her extremely shook up by the incident but luckily she was uninjured as the consequences could have been much worse.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact PC 5663 Bibby on 101 or email 5663@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting EG1804514