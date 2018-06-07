Drink drive mum was trying to kill herself, court told

A drink-drive mum, who crashed her car at a motorway junction, was trying to kill herself as she was suffering from post-natal depression, a court heard.

Corallena Loveridge (27) was trapped in her Vauxhall Corsa and had to be cut free by the fire brigade after she left the motorway at excessive speed and caused the 3.30am smash.

The accident, in which she hit a Mitsubishi, happened at Burnley at the eastbound sliproad at junction 10 of the M65.

Burnley magistrates were told how the mother-of-three's badly damaged car came to rest on the grass in the centre of a roundabout, pointing in the opposite direction. The defendant, who smelled of alcohol, was taken to hospital and told officers she had attempted to take her own life.

A test showed 94 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mr David Leach, defending, said Loveridge had been drinking the previous day. She didn't feel intoxicated.

The solicitor said the defendant was sectioned after the crash. She has been trying to seek help for what she suspected was post-natal depression, but didn't feel she had got any before the incident.

He said:"She has now been given medication, but she tells me she is a long way from being normal. She is still trying to recover from her mental health problems."

Mr Leach said Loveridge was separated and going through divorce proceedings. Her three young children spent a lot of time with her mother.

The solicitor added: " She genuinely regrets her actions. She didn't feel right at the time. She doesn't recall a great deal.

"She was knocked unconscious after the incident."

Loveridge, of HIghfield Street, Darwen, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Cavalry Way, Burnley, on Sunday, March 4th.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The defendant was banned for 12 months.