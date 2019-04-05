Dream to become a teacher finally comes true for Burnley mum of two

'You have ruined your life.'

Those were the harsh words that greeted Cathie Lakeland when she told a friend she was pregnant.

And although she was only 18, Cathie took a very different view of her situation and it certainly wasn't the attitude that her life was over.

Far from it, and she clung on to her dreams of becoming a teacher.

Now, aged 46 and on the cusp of launching a whole new career as a teacher Cathie recalls the day when she found out she was expecting her eldest son Jacob who is now 28.

She said: "It certainly wasn't ideal as I was in the middle of taking my A'levels."

Cathie sat her exams and won a place to study to become a teacher at Liverpool Hope University, specialising in Human and Applied Biology and English.

After completing her degree she decided to study for a PGCE to gain her teaching qualifications but moving around the country for different attachments proved to be very difficult with a toddler in tow for Cathie.

She said: "I was studying a four year teaching qualification Bachelor of Education but had to cut it down to a straight forward degree (BA) when I couldn’t get Jacob in a school near Uni."

Cathie put her teaching ambitions on the back burner and instead applied for a job with the police.

She secured a post working in the Crime Scene Investigation unit with Greater Manchester Police, commanding a salary of £43,000

Cathie said "I loved the job and ended up doing that for 17 years. I worked on a variety of cases, from murders to car crime and everything in between.

"It was challenging but highly rewarding."

When Cathie heard about a new scheme called Transition to Teach those dreams she had put to one side resurfaced and she decided to take a leap of faith.

Cathie, who is from Hapton where she lives with her husband, Mike Hadfield and their son Harry (15) said: "It was a big decision to make to change my career after so many years and I really enjoyed my job,

"But I had always wanted to be a teacher and the opportunity was too good to miss."

And while Cathie has been pursuing her dream Mike is following his as next month he plans to run the London Marathon... 10 years after he was fitted with a new artificial heart valve due to a rare inherited condition he has.

Mike will be raising money for the charity Shelter where he works as a paralegal advisor for the Blackburn branch.

Cathie, who is on placement at Accrington's Mount Carmel Catholic High School as part of the programme, has also been attending a series of interviews to find a permanent post and recently secured a job teaching Science at All Saints’ Catholic High School that begins in September.

