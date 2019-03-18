Dramatic images of weekend's floods in Padiham and the Ribble Valley



Fortunately, homes and businesses escaped damage this weekend, but these images show just how close the storm came to causing more serious issues.

1. The bridge over the River Calder, Padiham Another view of the bridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Flooded bridge between Grindleton and Chatburn Police had to close this bridge on Saturday leading from Grindleton to Chatburn other Buy a Photo

3. Sandbags at Barrow Primary School Residents and firefighters helping out at Barrow School which was nearly flooded on Saturday other Buy a Photo

4. Bridge over the Calder, Padiham The heavy rain caused this huge swell in the river on Saturday afternoon jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more