Dramatic image of tree on roof of Pendle hotel during Storm Arwen
This dramatic image of a tree that fell into Fence Gate Lodge in Fence during last night's storm was taken by David Heys.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:03 pm
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:04 pm
David, who lives next door to the lodge, was alerted to the incident when he saw the blue flashing lights of a fire engine, that was called to the scene at around 11pm.
David, who lives with his wife Jayne, said: "We didn't hear the tree fall as it was so noisy and windy outside."
It is believed the tree caused some damage to the roof of the 17th century building.