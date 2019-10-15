Don't forget Hallowe'en deadline for children's secondary school places

Parents are being urged to remember that applications for secondary school places in Lancashire need to be in by the end of this month.

The online application system, which is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a place, is open until 11-59pm on Thursday, October 31st, for all those applying.

It is important to remember that parents need to submit an application form for all children starting school, especially if the child has an older brother or sister at the school concerned.

The closing date for parents applying for a child's primary school starting place is January 15th, 2020.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or call 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.