Dog walkers kick up a stink after bins left overflowing

Two disgusted dog walkers have fired an angry broadside at Burnley Council at the state of litter and canine waste bins.

Mary Potter and Suzanne Smith, who are neighbours in the Lakeland Way area of Burnley, were disgusted to discover the overflowing bins while taking their dogs, Benji and Monty, for their daily morning walk.

The overflowing dog waste bin at the bottom of Lakeland Way, Burnley.

Mary said: "It is a disgrace, the bins have been building up over the past couple of weeks but they were in such a terrible state at 9am this morning we decided to take some photographs.

"Suzanne and I are very conscientious dog walkers and take pride in our community.

"We always have our poop scoops with us at all times but we had to take the bags home this morning.

"We are doing our bit but we don't believe Burnley Council are, considering what we pay in council tax for this area."

Mary added that a fellow dog walker had complained to the local authority and taken photographs of the messy bins a couple of weeks ago.

A Burnley Council spokesman said that a team would be sent out to empty the bins, saying: "All dog and litter bins are emptied regularly.

"If someone spots a bin that's overflowing, please contact our Streetscene unit on 01282 425011, let us know where it is and we will empty it.

"It also helps us to know which bins are getting over-full so we can look at increasing the frequency we empty them if necessary.

"We appreciate responsible dog owners want to dispose of their dog bags properly."