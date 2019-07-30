Do you know of any volunteer groups in Burnley who would be deserving of this prestigious award?

People are being asked to nominate volunteer groups who have gone above and beyond for a prestigious award.



The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service has the equivalent status to an MBE and is especially for volunteer organisations that benefit their local communities.

Six outstanding groups in Lancashire were recently presented with their 2019 Awards by The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO.

These groups were nominated by friends, family or members of the public.

Now people are being asked to nominate deserving groups for the 2020 award ahead of the September 13th deadline.

Although nominations can be made at any time during the year by visiting https://qavs.direct.gov.uk, for those wishing to be considered for the 2020 Award, forms must be received by September 13th.

Mr Terry Hephrun, Deputy Lieutenant and newly appointed Chairman of the Lancashire Queen's Award for Voluntary Service Advisory Panel said: “I am pleased and honoured to take up the role as Chairman of the Lancashire Panel.

"I pay tribute to the work of the members of the Lancashire Panel and, especially, Mrs Jo Darbyshire who has recently retired after nine years as chair.

"They work unremittingly to promote the award and were rewarded in seeing 12 nominations for the Award in 2019.

"The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire has recently presented the awards to six successful organisations at a ceremony in County Hall.

"The award recognises excellence in volunteering and the six chosen organisations are great examples of the strong voluntary sector we have in Lancashire. The award can be a catalyst to further success: one of this year’s winners has already reported a significant growth in the number of potential volunteers coming forward.

“I am delighted to see the Friends of Towneley Park receiving their Award from Lord Shuttleworth. They perform a sterling role in supporting Burnley Borough Council to develop

and maintain Towneley Park.

“In the 17 years since it was created by Her Majesty to mark the occasion of her Golden Jubilee in 2002, 61 groups from Lancashire have received The Queen’s Award for

Voluntary Service.”

