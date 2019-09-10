Do you know a young football fan who would love to be a mascot for Burnley FC Women?

Burnley FC Women are offering youngsters the opportunity to be mascots for the club's home fixtures during the 2019/20 season.

For children aged four to 10 years old or grassroots teams, mascots will walk out with Burnley FC Women players and have the opportunity to meet and take photographs with the squad on the day.

Burnley FC Women home fixtures are held at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena in Well Street.

Mascot packages are available for the following fixtures:

Sunday, September 29th – Burnley FC Women v Hull City Ladies – KO 2pm

Sunday, October 6th – Burnley FC Women v Sheffield FC Women – KO 2pm

Sunday, November 10th – Burnley FC Women v Nottingham Forest Women FC – KO 2pm

Sunday, December 8th – Burnley FC Women v Sunderland AFC Ladies – KO 2pm

Sunday, February 2nd 2020 – Burnley FC Women v West Bromwich Albion Women – KO 2pm

Sunday, February 9th 2020 – Burnley FC Women v Middlesbrough Women FC – KO 2pm

Sunday, March 8th 2020 – Burnley FC Women v Loughborough Foxes FC – KO 2pm

Wednesday, March 18th 2020 – Burnley FC Women v Huddersfield Town Women – KO 7:45pm

Sunday, March 29th 2020 – Burnley FC Women v Stoke City FC Women – KO 2pm

Entrance to Burnley FC Women home fixtures is £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s.

The mascot packages are free of charge and the mascot will receive free entry into the game, however guests of the mascot must pay the entrance fee on the gate.

Please note full Burnley FC kit must be worn or for local grassroots teams, club kit is appropriate. Fixtures can be subject to change.

To enquire about the Burnley FC Women mascot opportunities, contact Sinead on s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com or call 01282 704 716.