Diversity day at the Turf this Saturday

The Clarets will mark their annual Diversity Day celebrations at Saturday’s upcoming fixture against Huddersfield Town FC.

The matchday will aim to highlight the club’s ongoing commitment to equality and diversity and will also be the culmination of a week-long ‘#OneClub’ campaign, launching later today.

The #OneClub campaign will focus on the individual stories of people, from a range of backgrounds, whose lives have been impacted by the work of Burnley FC and the club’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community.

David Baldwin, chief executive of Burnley FC, said: “This year, we want to demonstrate to fans – through the stories of a range of people connected to our club – that Burnley FC is an open and welcoming place, full of opportunity. We want to make it unequivocally clear that Burnley FC is one club for all.

“We know there is still lots of work to do, particularly working with our disabled supporters and our LGBT fans, and that remains our focus as we work towards the Intermediate Level of the Premier League’s Equality Standard.

“Alongside this, we are also now in the process of forming an independent Inclusion Advisory Group to support all our work in the equality and diversity space.

“However, this week, we want to celebrate how far we’ve come as a club in recent years – we believe that, as Clarets, there is a great deal to be proud of and to celebrate.”

The stories and a special campaign video will be released via www.burnleyfootballclub.com andwww.burnleyfccommunity.org throughout the week, with updates also featuring across Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community social media accounts.

On the matchday itself, activities will include a 100-strong pitch side guard of honour made up of individuals from a cross-section of the East Lancashire community, a dedicated Diversity Day matchday programme and the Burnley FC first team players will warm up One Club for All t-shirts.

Want to show your support of the #OneClub campaign? One Club for All pin badges will be available for sale pre-match in the Fan Zone with all proceeds from the sale of the badges will going to Burnley FC in the Community.

Fans can also support the campaign on social media by tagging @BurnleyFC_Com in their matchday photos and using the hashtag #OneClub.