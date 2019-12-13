'Disappointed' Julie Cooper proud to have been Burnley's MP for the last four years

Outgoing Burnley MP Julie Cooper has called it an honour to have represented the town in parliament for the last four years.

"I have been incredibly proud to be Burnley’s MP for the last four years," she said. "It has been an honour to stand up for Burnley in parliament and to have been able to support thousands of residents through case work and local campaigns.

"Those are the things that brought me into politics to begin with. I would like to thank the people of Burnley and Padiham who have supported me in the last three elections.

"I am of course disappointed with the result, because I strongly believe, and always have that Burnley needs a Labour MP and a Labour Government.

"This is something I will continue to fight for. Now that the election is over I am looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends and having the time to explore new ventures in 2020."